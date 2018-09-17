The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, meet a Hollywood stuntman who has doubled for Daniel Craig, Jake Gyllenhall, Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt. Plus, Tenacious D takes listens to reactions to their latest project from Hollywood tastemakers like Will Forte and Tim Heidekcer, and a series of BAFTA conversations shine a light on the making of the Harry Potter franchise.

First up, meet Bobby Holland Hanton (via Insider), an English stuntman who has doubled for the likes of Thor, Captain America, James Bond and much more. A stuntman doesn’t just fill in during the action scenes that are too dangerous for actors to participate in, but they also have to tap into the actor’s mannerisms and physical presence to make it believable.

Next up, through a series of conversations with BAFTA, learn about the making of the Harry Potter franchise through the eyes of franchise star Daniel Radcliffe, director David Yates, recurring supporting stars like Gary Oldman, Alan Rickman, Ralph Fiennes and more. There’s no better perspective than those who were on the set throughout production.

Finally, leading up to the release of their animated series, Jack Black and Kyle Gass sit down as Tenacious D to take suggestions and criticism from Hollywood tastemakers who caught a sneak peek of the upcoming project. You can see the animated series for yourself on YouTube starting on September 28.