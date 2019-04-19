The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out who’s responsible for making a lot of Hollywood’s most famous airplane scenes come to life. Plus, Keanu Reeves recaps John Wick in just 60 seconds, and the cast of Avengers: Endgame participates in a superhero version of “Just One Question” over at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

First up, Inside takes a look at Air Hollywood, the Los Angeles production studio that is dedicated entirely to helping Hollywood movies shoot scenes that take place on airplanes. Bridesmaids, The Wolf of Wall Street, Kill Bill, The Office, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, LOST and tons more movies and TV shows provide three full aircraft interiors and an airport terminal set. Find out all about them in the video above.

Need a refresher? John Wick has you covered. #JohnWick3 pic.twitter.com/NCFFRrRAxw — John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (@JohnWickMovie) April 18, 2019

Next, if you though John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum looked badass, but you haven’t seen the first two movies in the franchise yet, Keanu Reeves has you covered. Watch as the star of the action movie series takes you through the finer points of both John Wick movies to catch you up to the third chapter in just 60 seconds. Even if you’ve seen the movies, it’s worth the quick watch.

Finally, over at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Avengers: Endgame stars Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, and Don Cheadle get asked a series of questions by the late night talk show’s staff.