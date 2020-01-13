The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as Jimmy Fallon and Will Smith rap through the career of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor turned international superstar. Plus, check out over four dozen Easter eggs and comic references from the new Birds of Prey trailer, and watch a 90s-style, metal-infused VHS trailer for Netflix’s fantasy series The Witcher.

First up, Will Smith stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to partake in a little rap recap of his entire career. They start with the rap, move into television with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, run through a bunch of movies, and more. They even cover some of the details in his personal life, like marrying Jada Pinkett.

Next up, the latest Birds of Prey trailer features a bunch of new footage from the upcoming movie focusing on The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, and ScreenCrush found dozens of Easter eggs. For example, you might not haven noticed that Harley Quinn’s weapon of choice when breaking into the police station is a shotgun filled with big glitter paintballs. After all, she can’t be killing cops left and right if we’re meant to root for her as the protagonist of the movie.

Finally, Netflix’s new fantasy series The Witcher with Henry Cavill gets a 1990s trailer makeover from YouTuber user Jason Alan Dewey. With some VHS distortion and the metal cover of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” by Dan Vasc, this show feels like it might have aired on WGN alongside Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and Xena: Warrior Princess.