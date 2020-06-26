The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Watchmen costume designers break down the masks worn by the show’s vigilantes in the HBO series. Plus, get a look behind the scenes at the new Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time video game with voice actor Phil LaMarr, and take a virtual ride on Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril while learning some fun facts about the Disney theme park attraction.

First up, Variety had the costume designers from Watchmen explain the process of figuring out the costume design for the various masks and costumes worn by the characters in the HBO series. You might be surprised at how much research goes into creating these wardrobes, especially when it comes to finding the right materials for wardrobes from flashback sequences set decades ago.

Next up, go behind the scenes of the upcoming new Adult Swim video game Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, featuring the series voice cast members like Phil LaMarr, Grey Delisle, Kevin Michael Richardson, Greg Baldwin, Tara Strong, John DiMaggio, Rob Paulsen, and more. It may not look exactly like the series, since it has 3D characters and environments, but it looks cool.

Finally, take a trip over to Disneyland Paris to take a ride on Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril. Even though the theme park is slated to open soon, international travel is still tricky, so hop in a mine cart courtesy of Disney Parks, and learn about this attraction that is full of adventure and thrills, just like an Indiana Jones movie.