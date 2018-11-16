The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a video essay dives into the difficult task of sound design on the Harry Potter franchise. Plus, another video wonders if Snowpiercer is secretly a sequel to Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and Robin Hood stars Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx teach you medieval slang to use on your friends.

First up, a new video essay from Nerdwriter examines the challenging task of sound design in the Harry Potter franchise. It’s a little more difficult than sound design on other movies because the crew has to use a combination of sounds to establish what things like magic spells sound like when they are executed.

The latest edition of The Dan Cave over at Nerdist examines an interesting theory that posits the post-apocalyptic Snowpiercer is actually a sequel to Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. It’s a bit of a stretch, but there are some interesting connections between the two movies, especially when it comes to their themes and characters.

Finally, next week you’ll be able to see Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx stealing from the rich in yet another new version of Robin Hood, and that makes them the perfect duo to teach you some medieval slang (via Vanity Fair) to try out next time you’re out an about. For example, call someone at Thanksgiving dinner a wind sucker and see what they say.