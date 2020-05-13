The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, go behind the scenes of the Quidditch sequences from the Harry Potter film franchise. See what a fighter pilot has to say after reviewing flying scenes from movies like Top Gun, Pearl Harbor, and Behind Enemy Lines. And finally, watch some bloopers from The Goonies episode of Josh Gad‘s nostalgic web series Reunited Apart.

First up, this featurette from Warner Bros. Pictures focusing on the making of Quidditch sequences from throughout the Harry Potter film franchise comes from the big Harry Potter and the Wizard’s Collection box set. See how the wizarding sport was brought to life through visual effects magic, wire work, and stunt performers all working together.

Next up, GQ had former Navy fighter pilot Matthew “Whiz” Buckley check in remotely to break down flying scenes from movies like Top Gun, Pearl Harbor, and Behind Enemy Lines. He explains what’s accurate about flying specific aircraft in these situations and which parts of the movie don’t make sense in the real world of flying planes and jets.

Finally, Josh Gad posted some bloopers from the first episode of his web series Reunited Apart featuring the cast and filmmakers of the 1980s movie The Goonies. Sure, it’s mostly a candid conversation, but some parts of the video conference calls get cut out to make the show more concise. It seems like they’re all having a good time.