The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as the cast and crew of Harry Potter say farewell to the franchise in the final days of shooting on The Deathly Hallows Part II. Plus, see how accurate court room scenes are in movies like Legally Blonde, The Dark Knight, The Lincoln Lawyer, and more. And finally, listen to The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper answer the web’s most searched questions about her.

First up, it’s hard to believe that it’s almost been 10 years since the Harry Potter franchise came to an end. But today, Warner Bros. Pictures takes a look back at the final chapter a the cast and crew bid farewell to the film series that was part of their lives for over a decade and will continue to be a milestone in their careers for years to come.

Next up, Vanity Fair brought in defense attorney Elena Fast to look at how accurate court room scenes are from movies like The Dark Knight, Legally Blonde, My Cousin Vinny, 12 Angry Men, The Lincoln Lawyer, Law Abiding Citizen, and Fracture. How likely is it for court to play out like this in the real world? Find out what she has to say.

Finally, Ellie Kemper can currently be seen reprising her role as The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt for Netflix’s interactive comedy special Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend. So Wired brought her in to participate in their signature autocomplete interview. What did Ellie Kemper study at Princeton? What’s her natural hair color? Does she play field hockey?