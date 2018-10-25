The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how the employees celebrate Halloween at Pixar and get jealous that your company isn’t nearly as cool. Plus, a video essay explores what’s so great about Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation, and comedy duo The Merkins give a familiar Backstreet Boys tune a movie slasher music video makeover.

First up, Pixar has delivered a seasonal installment of their Pixar Studio Stories with set designer Michael Frederickson talking about how much fun employees at the animation studio have during Halloween. Find out how intricate the costumes get, what kind of prizes are doled out, and how one employee gets turned into a 3D printed trophy each year.

A new video essay from ScreenPrism focuses on how Leslie Knope broke the mold for strong female characters on television without adhering to the cliches of what that means for female characters on other TV shows at the time. Amy Poehler and the writers who brought her character to life portrayed her as a real woman with quirks, flaws, passion and intelligence.

Finally, the comedy duo known as The Merkins created this music video inspired by the Backstreet Boys with five of Hollywood’s most iconic slashers singing a parody tune called “I’ll Kill You That Way,” sung to the tune of “I Want It That Way.” The production value is pretty impressive, and it’s a good laugh for Halloween.