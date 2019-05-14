The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, learn how the costume design on Game of Thrones creates links between certain characters and conveys a sense of their power in the story in any given season. Next, see what happens when Ellen DeGeneres sends one of her writers to be a cashier at the last remaining Blockbuster Video store in Orgeon, and watch as Stephen Colbert travels into the Veep universe.

First up, Vox has a video essay exploring the costume design of Game of Thrones. Specifically, it shows how the wardrobes of Sansa Stark and Cersei Lannister mirror each other despite being enemies. For example, when they’re both oppressed and weak in the earlier seasons, they’re dressed in loose, pastel clothing signaling their lack of power. Learn more in the full video.

Next, Ellen DeGeneres sent her writer Adam to be a cashier at the last Blockbuster Video store in Oregon, and he ends up confusing some of the loyal customers who are still renting Blu-rays and DVDs from the chain’s final location. Watch as he thoroughly cleans a DVD purchase, hands off a phone call to a customer while he’s busy with something else, and more.

Finally, Veep has been on a run of predicting some very upsetting and ridiculous things in our own government by writing them into the show before they even happen. Well, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has had enough, and Colbert travels into the world of Veep to get them to knock it off. But the characters on the show are understandably confused.