In this edition, visual effects artists explain good and bad CG work in movies, including a Jurassic Park gaffe you probably missed. Plus, Avengers: Endgame helmers Anthony & Joe Russo take a look back at their career in directing and producing film and television, and Leslie Jones and Seth Meyers sit down to watch the Game of Thrones finale together.

First up, Corridor Crew got back together again to meticulously pore over and break down some more visual effects work in movies like Detective Pikachu, Jurassic Park, Jurassic World, the Aladdin remake, and Terminator 2: Judgement Day. You might be surprised to learn about quite the surprising mistake in visual effects work from the original Jurassic Park that you likely never noticed before.

Next, for Vanity Fair, Anthony & Joe Russo walk through some of the finer points of their career in Hollywood as directors and producers. They start with famous small screen work like Arrested Development and Community before moving up to the Marvel Studios blockbusters like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame.

Finally, Leslie Jones and Seth Meyers love watching Game of Thrones together, so of course they had to get together one last time for the much debated series finale. How much did Leslie Jones yell about the show during this viewing and was it more than you yelled? You’ll just have watch the video to find out.