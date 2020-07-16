The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a video essay exploring the visual style of director Christopher Nolan and how IMAX has only bolstered his work. Plus, Brie Larson takes some time to get spicy from home on a recent virtual edition of Hot Ones, and check out a visual effects breakdown of robots, environments, and more from the third season of Westworld.

First up, a new video essay from Patrick (H) Willems examines the filmmaking of Christopher Nolan. Though it’s easy to identify a Nolan movie just by looking at it, trying to describe his visual style is surprisingly hard, but Willems does his best, and points out that IMAX has become one of Nolan’s defining traits whenever one of his movies comes along.

Next up, the visual effects house DNEG did a lot of work for the third season of HBO’s series Westworld. Not only did they do standard work on environments in the futuristic setting, but they also had a hand in the animation of various robots during the season, as well as some of the big action scenes, like the downtown car chase and more.

Finally, from her own home, Brie Larson was a virtual guest on a new episode of Hot Ones. Now that she’s the blockbuster star of Captain Marvel, the actress is a household name, but how does she handle some of the hottest hot sauces on the planet? Find out as she talks about Comic-Con, Kong: Skull Island, being more open in interviews throughout her career, and more.