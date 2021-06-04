The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a featurette on The Conjuring universe dives into the lives, faith, research and investigative career of the Ed & Lorraine Warren. Next, learn some secrets from behind the scenes of Marvel’s The Avengers with the latest edition of Disney+’s The Deets. And finally, find out how Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Dave Bautista went from breakdancer to champion wrestler to major movie star.

Next, even though you’ve probably been tracking the Marvel Cinematic Universe since it began with Iron Man in 2008, The Deets from Disney+ provides some details from behind the scenes. For example, did you know Loki’s inclusion as the film’s villain was partially inspired by they very first issue of The Avengers comics? Find out more in the full video above.

First up, Warner Bros. Pictures has posted a 16-minute featurette that takes a closer look at the real-life history of Ed & Lorraine Warren and their paranormal investigations and findings. Listen as The Conjuring director James Wan and more discuss the couple’s work and guides you through the personal collection of the haunted, cursed or ritualistic items the Warrens have acquired over the years.

Finally, pretty much everyone knows that Dave Bautista was a champion WWE wrestler before he became the star of movies like Guardians of the Galaxy, Blade Runner 2049, and Army of the Dead. But did you know that before that he was a breakdancer? Find out how Dave Bautista put in the work to land the career he has today with this look at his rise to fame from Netflix Film Club.