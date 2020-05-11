The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out what’s involved in directing Rick and Morty. Plus, watch some advice on how to survive coronavirus through a montage of lines and clips from various sci-fi and horror movies like 28 Days Later, The Mist, Aliens, The Thing, and more. And finally, watch Saturday Night Live‘s take on The Last Dance with Michael Jordan in a sketch that didn’t make last weekend’s episode.

First up, Adult Swim has a featurette taking a look at what it takes to direct an episode of Rick and Morty. Listen as animation directors like Bryan Newton, Jacob Hair, Anthony Chun, and longtime storyboard artist Erica Hayes, who was just promoted to director for season four, have to say about overseeing an animated production like this.

Next up, Godzilla: King of the Monsters director Michael Dougherty and editor Evan Gorski put together this cleverly cut montage of clips from sci-fi and horror movies that provides some cinematic advice on how to deal with COVID-19. The movies have been warning us for years on how to deal with this and we just didn’t know it.

Finally, Saturday Night Live At Home created this sketch parody of the Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls documentary The Last Dance featuring Kim Jon Un as one of the talking heads. It’s not quite as funny as it could have been, which is probably why it didn’t make it to air, but there are a couple amusing moments here and there that bring about some good laughs.