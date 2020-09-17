The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a closer look at the new LEGO Harry Potter Diagon Alley playset with the designer of the massive, magical building brick creation. Plus, listen as the cast of Cobra Kai breaks down one of the show’s pivotal fight scenes. And finally, find out how to make the perfect key lime pie inspired by a fan favorite episode of Dexter.

First up, LEGO designers Marcos Bessa and Djordje Djordjevic provide and up close look at the huge LEGO Harry Potter Diagon Alley playset that arrived on shelves earlier this month. Clocking in at over 5,500 pieces, there are tons of little details for fans to notice across Ollivander’s Wand Shop, Scribbulus Writing Implements, Quality Quidditch Supplies, the Daily Prophet, Florean Fortescue’s Ice Cream Parlor, Flourish & Blotts, and Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes.

Next, now that the first two seasons of The Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai are available on Netflix with a third season on the way, the streaming service had some of the cast sit down to partake in a shot-by-shot breakdown of a fight scene from the second season. Listen as Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, and Peyton List reveal some of the secrets behind the action.

Finally, Showtime’s serial killer Dexter delivered quite a memorable slice of key lime pie to help a friend in need die with dignity. Now Binging with Babish has created this perfect slice of pie, and they even add the sodium pentothal. Okay, they don’t really add it, but this pie looks so good that we can’t imagine you’d want to stay awake after cleaning your plate.