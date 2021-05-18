The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look at the fierce fashions that bring so much style to Disney’s new live-action movie Cruella. Plus, find out how LAIKA’s stop-motion animated feature Coraline compares to the book by Neil Gaiman. And finally, get a peek at Disney’s Hotel New York featuring fine art inspired by the characters of Marvel Comics.

First up, leading up to the release of Cruella in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access next week, Disney has released a new featurette looking at the costume design of the film starring Emma Stone as a young Cruella de Vil. But as costume designer Jenny Beavan illustrates, she’s not the only one dressed to the nines.

Next, in the latest edition of What’s the Difference? from CineFix, you can find out how Henry Selick’s stop-motion animated adaptation of Coraline differs from Neil Gaiman’s book of the same name. The broad strokes of the narrative are largely the same, but the whimsical style of stop-motion animation means the fantastical side of the story mixes more with reality rather than there being a stark contrast between the two. Find out more by watching the full video.

Finally, Disney has provided a sneak peek of Disney’s Hotel New York, featuring a variety of artwork inspired by the many characters of Marvel Comics. Walt Disney Imagineering Paris takes you on a tour of part of the new hotel opening next month, including some insights about the design of the 561 rooms that guests will have a chance to stay in.