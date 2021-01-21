The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Netflix calls attention to nearly two dozen Easter eggs and callbacks from the third season of The Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai. Plus, find out some fun facts about A Goofy Movie that you probably didn’t know about. And finally, watch James Corden and some of his musical friends give an appropriate send-off to the former President of the United States on The Late Late Show.

First up, see how many of these Easter eggs and callbacks you caught from the third season of Cobra Kai. Some are obvious with the return of certain characters from The Karate Kid and the sequels that followed, but others in this Netflix video are deep cuts that you likely wouldn’t know unless you’ve seen the movies dozens of times.

Next, a new edition of The Deets with Kenneth Brown and Marcellus Kidd takes a look back at one of Disney’s 1990s gems, A Goofy Movie. Disney+ dives into a bunch of details you might not know about the movie, including some background on Goofy’s history, and how director Kevin Lima actively wanted to created a modern Disney movie depicting contemporary teenage life.

Finally, the night before the former President of the United States left on a jet plane, hopefully never to be heard from again, The Late Late Show with James Corden put their energy into a proper send-off with a Les Misérables parody of “One Day More,” featuring special guests Joshua Grosso, Jillian Butler, Emily Bautista, Kyle Scatliffe, Shuler Hensley, Patti LuPone and Matt Lucas. Good riddance!