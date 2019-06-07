The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see more of the visual effects magic that brought Captain Marvel to life earlier this year. Plus, Ryan Reynolds shows how dedicated he is to his own Aviation gin company, and Late Night stars Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling teach you some posh slang from across the pond.

First up, for a big chunk of this episode of Earth’s Mightiest Show from Marvel, visual effects supervisor Christopher Townsend reveals how certain sequences in Captain Marvel were shot on set and then completed with computer generated imagery. Sequences include an attack from Goose the Cat, Captain Marvel flexing her powers, and more.

With every single role he’s taken, from Two Guys and a Girl to R.I.P.D., actor Ryan Reynolds has proven that he’s dedicated to his craft. That’s true of the work he puts into his Aviation gin company too, and a new commercial for the libation shows just how dedicated he is, and at the end, a certain equally dedicated employee from a recent promotional disaster gives his full support.

You might have heard everyday British slang before, but what about posh British slang? We’re talking about the kind of slang that only the highest echelons of society would be inclined to use. Well, Late Night stars Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling teach you some choice words (via Vanity Fair). So then you can start properly using words like “jolly hockey sticks” and “yonks.”