Bryan Cranston stars in a kid-approved holiday movie trailer called Santa Fight, created by kids, and produced by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Keep an eye out for Laura Linney, Nick Kroll, Rachel Dratch and John Oliver making appearances in key supporting roles.

The Hollywood Reporter sat down with Renae Moneymaker, Heidi Moneymaker, C.C. Ice, Ingrid Kleinig, Rochelle Okoye, Zoe Bell and Sydney Olson to discuss their unique careers as the stuntwomen for actresses like Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen, Evangeline Lilly, Sarah Michelle Geller and more. They’re the real heroes.

Finally, GQ had Jennifer Lopez sit down to talk about her most “iconic” characters from throughout her career. Of course, most of these characters aren’t that iconic, but they’re certainly memorable. She runs through Anaconda, The Wedding Planner, Selena, The Cell, Main in Manhattan, and even her early days as a background dancer on In Living Color.