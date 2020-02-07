The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a visual effects supervisor walks us through the movie magic for this years nominees for Best Visual Effects at the Academy Awards, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Avengers: Endgame. Plus, Margot Robbie stops by Hot Ones to eat some spicy chicken wings and talk about her career so far, and Samuel L. Jackson dramatically reads Yelp reviews.

First up, Wired had Method Studios creative director and senior visual effects supervisor Kevin Baillie walk through the Academy Awards nominees for Best Visual Effects: 1917, Avengers: Endgame, The Irishman, The Lion King, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. As an Academy member and VFX artist himself, he knows exactly what to look for and how to determine what’s the best.

Next, before you see Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey this weekend, see how she can handle some spicy wings on the 11th season premiere of the web series Hot Ones. She’s doesn’t handle the temperature of the wings very well, but she still gives a great interview, and there are even some cameos from he Birds of Prey co-stars offering their own questions.

Finally, in support of a new Omaze charity campaign, Samuel L. Jackson reads some of the most scathing one-star reviews on Yelp in the most dramatic way possible. It’s exactly what you think it would be, and it’s all to convince you to contribute to a charity campaign where you can get a chance to hang out with the badass motherfucker himself.