The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, The Belchers of Bob’s Burgers aren’t having a good time wearing masks and staying inside either, as evidenced in a new animated short. Plus, watch an episode of the YouTube series Could You Survive the Movies?, and get a look at the full stage production of Tangled from Disney Cruise Line.

First up, you’ll see that you’re not the only one sick of being stuck at home and wearing masks. The Belchers of Bob’s Burgers are so bored that they’re singing a whole song about it to a familiar tune. Surely they’re not the only people making up songs at home with each other when there’s nothing left to do anywhere else. The series returns to FOX on September 27.

Next up, in case you didn’t hear, there’s a movie-themed science series called Could You Survive the Movies? on YouTube. It was recently renewed for a second season, but if you haven’t seen any of the first season, why not start with the season finale, which takes a look at whether or not you could survive Back to the Future, including the pressure generated by a giant guitar amp, the electricity from a bolt of lightning, and more.

Finally, since no one is going on Disney Cruise Lines anytime soon, there’s no better time to take a look at Tangled: The Musical, a stage production that travelers can see while on the ship. It’s a surprisingly intricate show, even though it only lasts and hour. Now you can enjoy it without risking your life with getting sick on a ship with a bunch of strangers.