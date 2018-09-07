The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch every single kill from all six of the stupid, bloody Sharknado movies. Plus, watch a video essay examining whether The Purge movies qualify as propaganda, and see Bill Murray as Aquaman in a perfectly quirky trailer mash-up with the forthcoming DC Comics movie.

First up, CineFix examines The Purge franchise and wonders if it qualifies as propaganda. After all, the film uses some of the same tactics that politicians use to convince people to vote against their opponent. Does that make it propaganda? Who is it aimed it? It’s a question worth answering as The Purge TV series has just kicked off on USA this past Tuesday and continues next week.

Next up, a solid trailer mash-up from Funny or Die takes Bill Murray from The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and turns him into James Wan’s Aquaman. The result is a quirky DC Comics movie with the sense of humor of Wes Anderson, and a family rivalry that is somehow both dryly hilarious and epic at the same time.

Finally, since it would take far too much time to watch the entirety of the Sharknado franchise, SyFy has taken the time to give you the best parts: the gruesome, ludicrous death scenes. Enjoy plenty of blood and bad special effects and hope that we never have to see another one of these movies ever again.