The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out a video taking a look back at some of the best of Star Wars Celebration 2019 from Chicago. Plus, go behind the scenes of Saturday Night Live‘s outstanding sketch creating possible Game of Thrones spin-offs and prequels, and Zach Galifianakis goes undercover on Reddit, Twitter, and more.

Star Wars Celebration 2019 is over, and if you missed some of the coverage over the weekend, or you want some of the finer highlights of this incredible fan experience, check out this video recap of the entire event. There’s amazing cosplay, exciting panels, thrilling reveals, and so much ore for all Star Wars fans.

Next, when Kit Harington hosted Saturday Night Live, he participated in a fantastic sketch imagining how Game of Thrones would continue on HBO with new prequels and spin-offs. Now you can go behind the scenes to see how all the different departments came together to make this happen, including some fantastic cameos and insight from the writers.

With Missing Link in theaters, Zach Galifiankis sat down with GQ to go undercover online as himself to answer questions and respond to comments on Reddit, YouTube, and Twitter. How did Funny or Die get Obama to appear on Between Two Ferns? Find out that and more in this amusing video.