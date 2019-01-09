The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, count down the Best Movie Trailers of 2018. Plus, watch as popular YouTube personality Jake Paul unwisely partakes in a 24-hour Bird Box challenge, and listen as Jeff Bridges recounts his extensive career, ranging from The Last Picture Show to The Giver and plenty more in between.

First up, the folks over at JoBlo counted down the 10 Best Movie Trailers of 2018, which means movie trailers release in 2018, not trailer for movies released in 2018. So you’ll find Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Jordan Peele’s Us on here, but there are plenty of 2018 movies that made the cut too.

Jake Paul is known for going on weird adventures, pulling of goofy stunts, and generally just screwing around on the internet. But he asks that you don’t do anything he attempted when he decided to take the Bird Box challenge by blindfolding himself for 24 hours. He crosses a busy Los Angeles street and even tries driving. It goes about as well as you’d think.

Finally, Jeff Bridges recounts the various roles he’s taken over the years, ranging from early years in The Last Picture Show and TRON to famous turns like The Big Lebowski, and recent roles in Crazy Heart and The Giver. But there’s so much more this man has given us over the years, so maybe just seek out some you haven’t seen yet.