The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, The Hollywood Reporter hosts an in-depth animation roundtable discussion with the filmmakers behind Smallfoot, Incredibles 2 and more. Plus, CineFix revisits and revises their list of the best long takes on film, and John Cena becomes a guidance counselor for high school students on The Ellen Show.

First up, Sony Pictures Animation president Kristine Belson, Smallfoot producer Bonne Radford, and Incredibles 2 director Brad Bird sat down with The Hollywood Reporter for an animation roundtable. They cover a wide variety of topics ranging from the voice actors they work with to whether or not The Lion King remake is live-action or animation.

Next up, CineFix revisits their list of the best long takes on film and reshuffles and replaces some of their picks with new choices. This isn’t necessarily a pick of the best long takes ever, but rather the best long takes that represent a certain style of long take. For example, they pick a fight sequence from Creed for a single take action sequence, and keep GoodFellas based on camera complexity

Finally, John Cena brought some of his trademark charisma and experience with success to a high school to act as their guidance counselor for a day. He heard what kids want to do when they graduate and offered them some advice for them to follow their dreams and become who they want to be.