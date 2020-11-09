The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see what a normal day was like with the late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek from behind the scenes of the popular quiz show. Plus, check out a montage of some of Alex Trebek’s memorable entrances onto the Jeopardy! stage and some of his wildest on-location costumes. And finally, flashback to when Alex Trebek stopped by Will Ferrell‘s final portrayal of him on the recurring Celebrity Jeopardy sketch on Saturday Night Live.

First up, get a glimpse at what a day was like for Alex Trebek from behind the scenes of Jeopardy! in February of 2017. Business Insider spent an entire day with the man himself, recording his pre-show routine, the interactions he has with the audience during commercial breaks, and gaining some insights into his personal life, such as his his diet, his passion for labor-intensive housework, and the reason he’s never lost his passion for hosting Jeopardy! throughout his decades as host.

Next up, a CBS News affiliate out of Las Vegas rounded up some of Alex Trebek’s memorable moments, including special episode openings with Alex Trebek bringing his kids on stage, showing off some dance moves like Elvis Presley, and even walking on stage without his pants. You can also see some of the wild costumes he wore while doing on-location answers for the show.

Finally, flashback to May of 2012 when Will Ferrell appeared in his final episode of Saturday Night Live as a cast member. As part of his farewell, there was one more edition of Celebrity Jeopardy, and Alex Trebek himself appeared for what he called “the final” Jeopardy. It’s one of the many times he’s appeared as himself