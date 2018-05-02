The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, cast members of Avengers: Infinity War read mean tweets about themselves on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Plus, check out all the details you might have missed in the new Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer, and see what happens when a karate prank inspired by Cobra Kai catches the attention of people on the street.

Wrapping up a week full of Avengers: Infinity War guests and bits, Jimmy Kimmel Live put together a special Avengers edition of their patented Mean Tweets segment featuring the stars of the Marvel movies reading awful things posted about them on Twitter. Benedict Cumberbatch probably has the best reaction to his own insult.

If our trailer breakdown for Ant-Man and the Wasp wasn’t enough, ScreenCrush put together a video full of Easter eggs and little details you might have missed from the upcoming Marvel movie coming to theaters this July. Plus, they also attempt to come up with some possible connections the movie might have to Avengers: Infinity War.

Finally, YouTube Red’s new original series Cobra Kai put together this karate prank in New York City where some jerk threatens a dude on the street for bumping into him. When things hit up, the dude shows of his karate skills by knocking down a street lamp, smashing his motorcycle and breaking a fire hydrant, and the reactions from on-lookers is priceless.