In this edition, watch an in-depth analysis of the most recent Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer music, which wasn’t actually created by John Williams. Plus, Arnold Schwarzenegger provides an extensive breakdown of some of his most memorable characters from throughout his career, and Paul Rudd takes a quiz to determine which Paul Rudd character he would be.

First up, for GQ, Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a look back at some of his most memorable roles. Of course he hits up The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, goes through Predator and Kindergarten Cop, talks about Total Recall and True Lies, and even recalls Jingle All the Way. But he starts with his first major role as himself in the documentary Pumping Iron.

Next, if you loved the music from the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, you might be surprised to hear that although the themes present come from John Williams, these renditions do not come from him. Instead, it’s a composer named Blakus who played with familiar themes and pulled at our hearts, and this analysis by Charles Cornell digs deep into the music to explain how it’s different.

Finally, the immortal Paul Rudd has aged a day since he started acting so many years ago. But which of Paul Rudd’s characters is the most Paul Rudd? BuzzFeed had him sit down to take a quiz in order to figure out which of his many characters actually fit the bill of the real Paul Rudd. Which one is it?