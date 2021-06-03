The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how Army of the Dead brought zombie mayhem to Las Vegas by creating a 3D model of the iconic strip. See how the screenplay for Portrait of a Lady on Fire provided plenty of details in meticulously crafting one of the movie’s pivotal scenes. Finally, check out The Hollywood Reporter’s dramatic television actresses roundtable with Elizabeth Olsen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Cynthia Erivo, and more.

First up, Netflix Film Club takes a look at how Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead visual effects crew created a 3D rendering of the entire Las Vegas strip. Thanks to specialized cameras that scanned the actual strip, visual effects artists were able to meticulously create a perfect model of the city, but with a drastic makeover that leaves the famous Nevada landmark in complete ruins after a massive zombie apocalypse.

Next, a new video essay from Lessons from the Screenplay digs into the script for Portrait of a Lady on Fire to explore how many meticulous details were included to make a pivotal midpoint scene land firmly and confidently. Beyond the script, the video also breaks down the scene to reveal how much purpose is behind certain shot angles, various cuts, and even the slightest glance.

Finally, The Hollywood Reporter sits down with dramatic television actresses who are hopeful Emmy nominees this year. Listen to an hour-long chat with Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit), Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision), Gillian Anderson (The Crown), Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha), MJ Rodriguez (Pose), Sarah Paulson (Ratched) about their roles, careers, and more.