The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a video explores whether Ant-Man could actually be the most powerful Avenger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, Michael Douglas breaks down his career on the screen, from an early role in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest to Ant-Man and the Wasp, and look back at a vintage clip of Chris Farley being hilariously honest with a song about his life.

First up, Because Science takes a look at how quantum mechanics might make Ant-Man the most powerful Avenger, even moreso than The Incredible Hulk and Thor. By taking a look at real science, there’s certainly a strong case here to be made for Ant-Man to get a little more credit than many fans likely give him.

Next up, Ant-Man and the Wasp star Michael Douglas breaks down his career for Vanity Fair, looking back at the likes of Wall Street and Romancing the Stone and moving up to his recent turns as Liberace in HBO’s Behind the Candelabra and the original Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Finally, check out this vintage clip from Late Night with Conan O’Brien (via The AV Club) finds Chris Farley using tragedy for comedy as he sings a song about being a sad, fat, funny man. There’s more than a nugget of truth to his song, and Farley uses that to his advantage to make this bit even funnier, ending with one of his signature slapstick moments. It’s a little bittersweet, but it’s a nice reminder of the powerhouse of laughs he used to be.