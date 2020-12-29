The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, listen as animators react and breakdown some sequences from Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4. Plus, a video essay from Patrick (H) Willems takes a closer look at The Greatest Showman and the greatness that may lie within this silly musical. And finally, set a relaxing mood in your house by way of Middle-earth with some Lord of the Rings ambient scenes.

First up, a new edition of “Animators React” from Corridor Crew brings in Alexander Snow from DreamWorks Animation to look at the impressive details of scenes from Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4. They also looks at some cinematics from The Last of Us Part II, and an infamously terrible animated feature called Foodfight that will crack you up.

Next, Patrick (H) Willems takes a surprisingly in-depth look at the musical sensation that is The Greatest Showman. Is there any actual greatness in this movie? After originally getting caught up in the Hugh Jackman film with the help of some margaritas, Willems examines the film while sober and finds some fascinating and perplexing details to pore over in order to determine whether this is The Greatest Show.

Finally, the folks at Ambient Worlds have created a series of videos that you can play in the background of the workday or while you’re lounging around the house. They feature relaxing scenes from Middle-earth, inspired by The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film franchises, all with ambient sounds that will make you feel at home in the fantasy world created by J.R.R. Tolkien.