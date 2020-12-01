The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how animators react to scenes from Frozen II, Beauty and the Beast and more while they get a breakdown of how certain sequences from these movies were pulled off. Plus, find out how fake weather like rain, fog, and snow is created for movies and TV shows. And finally, take a tour of The Nightmare Before Christmas composer Danny Elfman‘s home and get a glimpse at some of the oddities inside it.

First up, Corridor Crew is back with a new edition of Animators React, and this time they’re joined by animator Alexander Snow to talk about some of the work he did on Disney’s Frozen 2. Plus, they also take a look at some scenes from Beauty and the Beast and Big Hero 6, and check out some weird recreations of classic Disney movies.

Next, Insider sat down with Jeremy Chernick from J&M Special Effects to find out how fake weather like rain, snow, fog, and wind are created on the sets of movies and TV shows. There are special techniques in order to get the right effect for certain scenes, including what kind of rain and snow is required and more.

Finally, Architectural Digest takes a look inside Danny Elfman’s home at 114 Fremont Place in Los Angeles. Elfman is putting his house up for sale, hence the extensive tour and the touting of the $14.6 million price tag, but as the video moves around the house, you can get a glimpse of the wild art and oddities that Elfman keeps in his home.