In this edition, get an up close look at Michelle Wibowo‘s epic Home Alone gingerbread house created in honor of the film’s 30th anniversary. Plus, find out how the swords for Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan were made by Weta Workshop. And finally, take a ride on the Millennium Falcon with a virtual look from inside Smuggler’s Run at Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge.

First up, get in the holiday spirit by taking a look at this incredibly detailed Home Alone gingerbread house created by Michelle Wibowo of Michelle Sugar Art. Commissioned by Disney+, the creation is an amazing replica of the house seen in the movie (which actually exists just North of Chicago), complete with characters, props, Easter eggs, and plenty of sugar.

Next, Weta Workshop invites you behind the scenes to learn about the making of the sword from Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan. In the video above, master swordsmith Peter Lyon explains how the hand-crafted prop was created by sanding the real steel blade to an incredibly fine finish, allowing for a cinematic reflection to appear on the sword itself.

Finally, since theme parks are still not the best idea, Disney is letting you take a virtual ride on Smuggler’s Run from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. It’s not nearly as fun as the real thing, especially since it’s an interactive experience that plays like a giant video game arcade, but maybe it’ll hold you over until this whole coronavirus pandemic is over.