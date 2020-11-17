The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, learn about a bunch of scrapped ideas from Pixar Animation that didn’t make it into movies like Inside Out, The Incredibles, WALL-E, Monsters Inc., and more. Plus, watch Mike Myers pay tribute to Sean Connery in a clip from the American Film Institute archives. And finally, find out what a normal day is like in the life of comedian, TV personality, and Community star Joel McHale.

First up, Pixar rounded up a bunch of scrapped ideas from their films over the years. For example, Inside Out originally featured 27 different emotions in Riley’s mind, each with their own individual names. The opening of Toy Story 3 originally had a different opening that would have revealed that Molly was actually playing with Andy’s toys. Find out even more ideas that didn’t end up n the big screen in the full video above.

Next up, in honor of the late Sean Connery, the American Film Institute posted a tribute to the James Bond star from one of their previous awards ceremonies. Dressed in a full Scottish kilt, the actor honors the legacy of Connery’s debonair spy, including the undeniable influence his version of 007 had on the Austin Powers franchise.

Finally, Joel McHale takes us through a normal day, which includes far less showbiz action than you’d assume. McHale is a family man, which includes watching something like The Simpsons or Bob’s Burgers with his kids, but he still occasionally heads off to shoot a game show appearance or record a podcast or something like that.