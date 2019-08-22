The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a group of VFX artists take a closer look at the Alita: Battle Angel visual effects to explain why even the most impressive shots in the film don’t always feel quite right. Plus, a user experience expert reviews how viable certain sci-fi operation systems are, like the holorgram screens in Minority Report and the computers Tony Stark uses to create the first Iron Man suit, and another video looks back at The Real Ghostbusters animated series with some things you may not know about it.

First up, the gang at Corridor Crew is back with another visual effects breakdown video, this time taking a cue from their audience’s requests and exploring the work done on Alita: Battle Angel. If you can’t get past how the main character looks, the group discusses why it’s hard to accept what you’re seeing as real. Plus, they have some laughs by taking a look back at the poorly aged visual effects used to bring certain characters to life in the adaptation of Spawn.

Next up, user experience designer Regine Gilbert was brought in to Vulture to fact-check some fictional user interfaces that we’ve seen in sci-fi movies like Minority Report, Star Wars, Her, Terminator: Salvation, and Iron Man. It might surprise you to hear that the latter is one of the more realistic depictions of what the future actually holds for computers.

Finally, like many movies in the 80s and 90s, Ghostbusters was given the animated series treatment from 1986 through 1991, and as SyFy Wire breaks down, The Real Ghostbusers made plenty of changes to differentiate itself from the movie. Did you know that the arrival of the different colored uniforms in the series is explained with a direct reference to the events of the movie? That’s a little weird since none of the Ghostbusters look like their film counterparts, though it does make us want to see an animated version of the original Ghostbusters.