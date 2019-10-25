The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as Aaron Paul surprises fans at a special midnight screening of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Plus, a real life Marine reviews the accuracy of military movies like Jarhead, Stripes, and others, and Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams sits down for an interview and some (vegan) hot wings in the latest edition of Hot Ones.

First up, even though El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is available on Netflix, some fans were hungry to see it on the big screen. Those lucky enough to be in attendance at an Alamo Drafthouse screening in Los Angeles were treated to a guest appearance by the film’s star, Aaron Paul. Needless to say, it was pretty damn cool, bitch.

Next up, U.S. Marine infantryman James Laporta sat down with GQ to break down some famous scenes from war movies like Jarhead, Stripes, Hacksaw Ridge, Full Metal Jacket and Heartbreak Ridge. Laporta says Jarhead is one of the most accurate representations of his military experience, though it’s not perfect in its depiction of certain small details.

Finally, Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams is all done with the HBO fantasy series. We know she has no problem facing down the icy Night King, but how does she do with a little heat? In this edition of Hot Ones, the actress sits down for some vegan hot wings while talking about her early career, the years spent on Game of Thrones, and much more.