In this edition, a documentary short focuses on some female cinematographers who know exactly how to get the right shot. Plus, learn some of the design secrets of the upcoming LEGO Star Wars playset of the Tantive IV spaceship, and watch as Adam Sandler gets weirded out by his return to Studio 8H to host Saturday Night Live.

First up, a short documentary (via FirstShowing.net) made by Demi Waldron, talks with Reed Morano (The Skeleton Twins, Meadowland, I Think We’re Alone Now), Autumn Eakin (What’s Revenge, The Light of the Moon), Kate Arizmendi (Cam), Maria Rusche (Milkwater), Allison Anderson (Your Name Isn’t English), and Emoni Aikens (Hell Fire and Glory) about their work as cinematographers.

Next up, the designers behind the new LEGO Star Wars Tantive IV playset provide some insight into how the playset came together, an up close look at some of the more meticulous details, the design of the interiors, and the use of recolored elements used on the Ultimate Collector’s Series Millennium Falcon set that was recently re-released.

Finally, Adam Sandler is back in his old stomping grounds, taking a look at the famous photos that line the halls of Studio 8H in 30 Rockefeller Plaza. However, he starts to notice something very odd about the photos, and his return to the late night sketch show turns into a bit of a creepshow.