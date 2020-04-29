The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how a professional pole dancer reviews pole-dancing scenes from movies like Hustlers, Date Night, Showgirls, and more. Plus, find out how some of the most influential filmmakers, like Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Nora Ephron, and dozens more, got their start and take an epic runthrough of dozens of Easter eggs from Pixar’s 25 years of animated movies, from Toy Story to Onward and everything in between.

First up, Rachel Tolzman is a former Miss Pole Dance UK and winner of the International Pole and Aerial Tournament 2016, so Insider had her rate the skills and performances in pole-dancing scenes from movies like Hustlers, Date Night, Showgirls, and more, to see whether or not the dancers in questions are actually doing a decent job.

Next up, from Electronic Nostalgia, here’s a collection of interview clips featuring 33 filmmakers explaining how they got their start in Hollywood. You’ll see from James Cameron, Wes Craven, Tim Burton, and many more that there’s no right or wrong way to break into the industry, sometimes it comes with a bit of luck, but you also need the drive to make your own dreams come true. We could have done without Bryan Singer towards the end though, so let’s just ignore that.

Finally, ScreenCrush ran through the gamut of Pixar Animation films from their first feature with Toy Story in 1995 to their most recent theatrical (and VOD) release Onward. See how many Easter eggs they’ve found throughout 25 years of computer animation, and see if there are any that they missed.