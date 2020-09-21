The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this special edition, watch Jimmy Kimmel‘s monologue for the 72nd Primetime Emmys ceremony, which features some editing tricks and amusing gags. Plus, watch as Jennifer Aniston saves the ceremony from literally going up in flames, and then enjoy her reunion with some of the Friends cast. You can also see how Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington are trying to skip ahead to 2021, and find out what TV stars have been up to during quarantine.

First up, Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the 72n Primetime Emmys with the traditional monologue. Since this ceremony was meant to be a virtual one with social distancing firmly in place, audiences might have been surprised to see a huge crowd of celebrities that Kimmel was cracking jokes to. But it was just footage and laughs from previous Emmys ceremonies, and Kimmel revealed their trick, then used it to lead into a great gag with cardboard cutouts and Jason Bateman.

Despite the fact that California (and pretty much the entire West coast) is on fire, someone thought it was a good idea to announce one of the winners by burning the envelope away in a trash can after soaking it in disinfectant. Jennifer Aniston was tasked with putting out the fire with a fire extinguisher, but despite the envelope no longer being on fire, the remains in the trash can went up in a huge flame and the crew on-hand had to shout on-air for her to put it out.

After trekking all the way to the Staples Center and saving the Emmys, Aniston had to rush home to make sure she was there to be on camera for the category in which she was nominated. While there, her roommates Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow popped in, and another familiar face from earlier in the show was hanging around too.

Meanwhile, the cast and producers of Little Fires Everywhere were having their own little party while waiting for the winners to be announced. In fact, this party is one that we can probably all get behind, because stars and producers Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington decided to jump ahead to 2021 with a New Year’s Eve party. Sounds like a good idea to us.

Finally, everyone has been spending plenty of time at home, and that includes TV actors who have been waiting for their shows to get back into production. Some of the biggest Emmy winners and nominees, including Bryan Cranston, Tatiana Maslany, Bob Odenkirk, Margo Martindale, Bob Newhart, Mindy Kaling, and even Rick and Morty, show what they’ve been up to.