Abbi Jacobson is continuing to stretch her voice acting chops following her starring role in Netflix’s Disenchantment. Jacobson has been tapped to star in the Sony animated movie The Mitchells Vs The Machines, the next film produced by Oscar winners Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Deadline reports that Broad City alum Abbi Jacobson will star in The Mitchells Vs The Machines, the Sony Pictures Animation film produced by Lord and Miller along with Kurt Albrecht. Jacobson will be leading the cast as Katie Mitchell, one of the members of a “dysfunctional but loving family whose road trip is interrupted by a tech uprising that threatens mankind.”

Here is the synopsis for the film:

All around the world, the electronic devices people love – from phones to self-driving cars to a sleek new line of personal robots – turn on humanity. With the help of two malfunctioning robots and the family’s delightfully overweight pug, the Mitchells will have to get past their problems and work together to save each other and the world.

Michael Rianda will direct the film based off a script he co-wrote with Jeff Rowe, his fellow Gravity Falls writer. The film has been in development since 2018, when Rianda and Rowe were first announced to be in charge of the project with Lord and Miller producing. The Mitchells Vs The Machines has been in the works since before Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse (which Lord and Miller produced and for which Lord wrote the story) was released to critical raves and a surprise Oscar win.

Jacobson has proven herself an adept voice actress too, starring in Netflix’s Disenchantment, which returns for its second season this year. Both she and fellow Broad City star and creator Ilana Glazer have been thriving since the end of their acclaimed Comedy Central series, with Jacobson also set to write, executive produce, and star in the Amazon series adaptation of the 1992 film, A League of Their Own.