It sounds like a dream to be stuck at sea with Harrison Ford, but it’s more of a comic nightmare for Ed Helms in the new STXfilms movie The Miserable Adventures of Burt Squire Abord the Horn High Yo. That mouthful of a title is for a new seafaring comedy pairing together the unlikely duo of Helms and Ford, as a family man who gets shipwrecked in the Atlantic Ocean, and the unhinged sea captain he is stuck with, respectively.

STXfilms announced a new seabound comedy set to star Harrison Ford and Ed Helms titled The Miserable Adventures of Burt Squire Aboard the Horn High Yo in a tongue-in-cheek press release that claimed to be sent from the Isle of Man in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean (via Collider).

Amazingly, the comedy penned by Ben Bolea, which follows the shipwreck of a man going through a midlife crisis (Helms) and his gruff sea captain (Ford), is inspired by a true story. Here is the logline for The Miserable Adventures of Burt Squire:

Inspired by a true story, Burt Squire revolves around a family man (Helms) in the midst of a midlife crisis who embarks on what he hopes would be a dream sailing vacation, but ends up shipwrecked in the Atlantic Ocean with a charming but unhinged sea captain (Ford).

“We love this story and and are looking forward to working with Mickey and the team at LD and this incredible cast,” said STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson. “There’s no one better than Ed Helms to play an everyday guy who gets saddled with every comedic misfortune life could throw his way, and Harrison is going to create yet another memorable and iconic character as an unhinged sea captain. Instead of a road-trip comedy, we can’t wait to see these unlikely buddies in this seafaring comedy.”

Ford has been reveling in playing the grumpy old stoic he always has been (or turning his beloved cinematic characters into old grumps in the Star Wars and Blade Runner franchises), so it’ll be fun to see that persona tested in the comedic realm. I’m hit or miss on Helms, but this kind of odd-couple pairing between Ford and Helms might just work out.

The Miserable Adventures of Burt Squire will be produced by Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon of LD Entertainment and Kim Zubick. LD’s Michael Glassman will serve as an executive producer on the project, which STX executives Drew Simon and Spencer Ela will oversee on behalf of the studio.