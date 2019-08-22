In the years following the release of 1999’s groundbreaking The Matrix, dozens of films and TV shows tried to ape the grim, apocalyptic world of the Wachowski’s films. But none could really nail the elaborate, weird, and grotesque designs that was crafted by The Matrix concept artists Geof Darrow and Steve Skroce, who along with Jim Martin, helped create the eye-popping style of the sci-fi franchise. But the big question of the moment is: Can The Matrix 4 recapture what made that world so stunningly realized in the first place? With Darrow and Skroce confirmed to return as the concept artists for The Matrix 4, it certainly looks like it could.

Geof Darrow and Steve Skroce, renowned comic book artists whose work helped shape the world of The Matrix, are confirmed to be returning to work on The Matrix 4, which will see Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles with Lana Wachowski at the helm. In a tweet from Darrow following this week’s announcement, the artist confirmed that he has already been working on the film for the past two months, meaning the film had been in the works for quite some time now.

“Well it is official so I can say what I been up to for the past 8 weeks,” Darrow wrote. “I am returning to do conceptual designs on Matrix 4 with most of the original cast returning. Nice to be sharing an office with the masterful Steve Skroce again and trying to do a good JOB!!!!!!!”

Darrow and Skroce are both big shots in the comic book world, with Darrow winning awards for his work on Hard Boiled, The Big Guy and Rusty the Boy Robot, and Shaolin Cowboy, and Skroce drawing for Marvel series like Cable, The Amazing Spider-Man, and co-creating the Image Comics series We Stand On Guard. Skroce has frequently worked with the Wachowski’s since The Matrix days, drawing storyboards I, Robot , V for Vendetta, Speed Racer, Ninja Assassin, Cloud Atlas, and Jupiter Ascending. But it’s their concept art work on The Matrix that is a nice reminder of how truly breathtaking the scope of their imagination and talent is.

The Matrix 4 is co-written by Lana Wachowski with Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell. The former is an actor who worked with the Wachowskis on the late and beloved Netflix series Sense8. The latter is the acclaimed author of Cloud Atlas, whose novel was adapted into an ambitious film by the Wachowskis back in 2012. Variety reports that production could begin in early 2020.