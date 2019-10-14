It’s Amy Sherman-Palladino‘s world, and we’re all just living in it. The creator of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is bringing the best of both worlds in the third season of the Emmy-winning Amazon series, which features not one, but two Palladino-verse veterans making an appearance in the official trailer. The trailer follows Midge Maisel (Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan) as she embarks on a jetsetting USO tour and meets a slew of new and familiar faces along the way. Watch the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3 trailer below.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 Trailer

Fresh off its four Emmy wins earlier this year, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back with a whirlwind trailer full of cameos and lots of fabulous new outfits for Brosnahan’s titular rising comedian. Midge Maisel is making a splash across the globe as she embarks on a world USO tour and has to learn to juggle her many responsibilities while on the road. Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Luke Kirby, and Michael Zegen return in the third season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel which features new guest stars Leroy McClain, Sterling K. Brown, and one Gilmore Girls alum, Liza Weil, who plays an unknown character who gives Midge some important advice in the trailer.

“You see the world,” Weil’s character says to Midge as they sit in a kid’s bedroom. “The audiences, when they’re great, are really great. And you’re not having to go to your grave not having done anything interesting.”

But Weil isn’t the only Palladino-verse alum to appear in the season 3 trailer: the Cabaret song “Perfectly Marvelous” which plays over the trailer is performed by Bunheads‘ Sutton Foster. Marvelous, indeed.

Here is the synopsis for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3:

Midge and Susie discover that life on tour with Shy is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they’ll never forget. Joel struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams. Abe embraces a new mission and Rose learns she has talents of her own.

The third season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres on Amazon on December 6, 2019.