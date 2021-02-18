Daisy Ridley has found her next project.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi star will headline a new film called The Marsh King’s Daughter from Divergent and Limitless director Neil Burger, which is a movie adaptation of author Karen Dionne‘s psychological thriller novel. Get the details below.

Deadline reports that Ridley, whose other acting credits include Murder on the Orient Express and the upcoming Chaos Walking, will star in The Marsh King’s Daughter, which is being produced by Black Bear, Anonymous Content, and STX International. The British actress, who rocketed to fame playing the desert scavenger Rey in the most recent Star Wars trilogy, will play “Helena, a woman living a seemingly ordinary life, but hiding a dark secret: her father is the infamous ‘Marsh King,’ the man who kept her and her mother captive in the wilderness for years.” The book’s description is even better:

Helena Pelletier has a loving husband, two beautiful daughters, and a business that fills her days. But she also has a secret: she is the product of an abduction. Her mother was kidnapped as a teenager by her father and kept in a remote cabin in the marshlands of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Helena, born two years after the abduction, loved her home in nature, and despite her father’s sometimes brutal behavior, she loved him, too…until she learned precisely how savage he could be. More than twenty years later, she has buried her past so soundly that even her husband doesn’t know the truth. But now her father has killed two guards, escaped from prison, and disappeared into the marsh. The police begin a manhunt, but Helena knows they don’t stand a chance. Knows that only one person has the skills to find the survivalist the world calls the Marsh King – because only one person was ever trained by him: his daughter.

That sort of makes it sound like a cross between the Brie Larson-starrer Room, the first Rambo movie, and Joe Wright’s Hanna, the 2011 teen assassin thriller that starred Saoirse Ronan. Neil Burger hasn’t directed an action movie in several years, but he’s shown he can deliver the type of slick, mindless thrills that sometimes result in entertaining summer blockbusters. And this sounds like an opportunity for Ridley to stay firmly in mainstream territory while also playing a character who is internally conflicted and capable of taking action herself.

Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) and Elle Smith wrote the screenplay, and filming is set to begin sometime this summer in Canada.