It’s October, so you know what that means: it’s finally Mando month.

The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars series, makes its triumphant return to Disney+ in a few weeks after its first season racked up a handful of major Emmy Award nominations and took seven trophies back home to a galaxy far, far away. Now Disney+ has released a new poster for the upcoming second season, giving fans another glimpse at the stern, helmet-wearing protagonist and the meme-tastic Baby Yoda.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Poster

I can’t tell if Baby Yoda looks terrified, thrilled, or both on the back of that speeder bike, but let’s just go with “both.”

My question is: is this poster nothing more than a cool image, or does it depict an actual moment from the new season? We saw Mando (Pedro Pascal) cruise across the surface of a desert in the trailer, and there’s another shot of Scout Troopers mounted up on speeder bikes of their own and seemingly racing toward something. Is this poster showing the middle of a chase sequence between the two, or just a means of conveyance for our heroes? I guess we’ll find out when The Mandalorian season 2 debuts on Disney+ on October 30, 2020. (Hey, that’s this month!)