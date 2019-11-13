Just one day after the launch of Disney+ and the debut episode of The Mandalorian, Disney chief creative officer and co-chairman Alan Horn is already talking about the possibility of a The Mandalorian movie. Read his recent quote from an industry event below.



Since Marvel Studios is developing shows for the new streaming service, could the reverse situation happen? Speaking at the Variety Business Managers Breakfast this morning in Beverly Hills, Horn was asked if Disney+ shows could ever spawn theatrical movies, and he pointed to The Mandalorian as an example that may happen at some point:

“The Mandalorian is already proving to be a big thing, so if that series proves to be so compelling that we reverse engineer it into a theatrical release, a two-hour film or whatever, O.K.”

He sounds absolutely thrilled about it, doesn’t he? Horn’s rousing, awe-inspiring enthusiasm aside, a Mandalorian movie doesn’t seem like too much of a stretch. The show’s direction, cinematography, acting, visual effects, and score are already good enough to go toe-to-toe with contemporary blockbusters. It certainly seems like this western-inspired take on the galaxy could serve as a good backdrop for a compelling Star Wars narrative, but it also seems like it would be a while before something like that came to pass. Showrunner Jon Favreau is already hard at work on the second season of the show.

Before Solo: A Star Wars Story underperformed at the box office and caused the studio to reevaluate their pace of releasing Star Wars films, Logan director James Mangold was developing a Boba Fett movie. Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy reportedly said that project was 100% dead, but if the company was already thinking about a feature film based on a faceless, armored character, it’s not much of a jump to think they could hop back up on that blurgg and try again with the lead of their popular new show as the protagonist.

And considering how Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have walked away from a galaxy far, far away, throwing a wrench into the company’s future film release plan, filming a Mandalorian movie with the actors, sets, and technology they already have in place might be the quickest and easiest way to get back on track and not miss any theatrical release dates on the calendar. Right now, this is still all just theoretical, but we’ll keep you posted if we learn any specifics about a project like this actually coming together.