The line-up of Funko POPs featuring characters from The Mandalorian has been pretty small so far. The titular bounty hunter had two different variations, and back-up came in the form of IG-11, Cara Dune, and Kuiil. But now even more Mandalorians are getting the Funko POP treatment, along with new versions of Mando, fellow bounty hunters like Greef Karga and Q9-Zero, the egg-obsessed offworld Jawas, and even Werner Herzog as The Client. Check out all the new The Mandalorian Funko POPs below.

The Mandalorian Funko POPs Coming in 2020

Here’s the non-exclusive Funko POPs coming to shelves next year (via Funko). As you can see, we’ve got a new version of Mando standing with his rifle in one hand. Plus, there’s a deluxe versionwith him riding on the back of a Blurrg. Meanwhile, other Mandalorians like The Armorer, Heavy Infantry Mandalorian and Covert Mandalorian get their own figures too. Plus, there’s Greef Karga, an offworld Jawa, the Incinerator Stormtrooper, and finally the Werner Herzog Funko POP we’ve always dreamed of.

There will also be some new The Mandalorian Funko POP exclusives you can snag at specific retailers in the new year. They include a two-pack of Mando with IG-11, and two more alternate versions of Mando, one with a wrist flamethrower burst at Target and what appears to be a more metallic version available from Amazon. There’s also a Death Watch Mandalorian coming from GameStop, and a Trandoshan Thug from Walgreens.

There’s no specific release date for The Mandalorian Funko POPs in 2020, so keep an eye out online and in stores.