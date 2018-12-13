On the heels of his official announcement as the star of Jon Favreau’s live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal has shared concept art of his titular Mandalorian warrior. Though we already got a glimpse of his full costume in a set photo released two months ago, this concept art by Star Wars Rebels‘ Dave Filoni gives us a closer look at the armor worn by the newly created character.

Pedro Pascal took to Instagram to share two pieces of concept art created by The Mandalorian‘s pilot director Dave Filoni. The first image is a close-up of the Mandalorian warrior, while the second is a full body shot complete with majestic cape and holstered weapon. These images bear a striking resemblance to the first look image that was revealed in October, except that the concept art doesn’t feature the long weapon strapped to his back.

Details remain scarce on The Mandalorian, which just confirmed its full cast yesterday, including Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Nick Nolte, Gina Carano, and best of all, Werner Herzog. The series is created by Iron Man director Jon Favreau and will reportedly take place between Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Here is the synopsis for the show:

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. The series will be written and executive produced by Emmy-nominated producer and actor Jon Favreau, as previously announced, with Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) directing the first episode. Additional episodic directors include Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates), and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok). It will be executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist will serve as co-executive producer.

The Mandalorian is currently in production, but fans can expect the series to hit Disney Plus sometime in 2019.