The Man From Toronto: Release Date, Cast and More

Alfred Hitchcock perfected the “wrong man” thriller subgenre, but that isn’t going to stop Hollywood from regularly trying to top him. The next contender is The Man From Toronto, which Sony Pictures Releasing is putting in theaters early next year. Find out everything we know about The Man From Toronto so far.

The Man From Toronto Release Date and Where to Watch It

Originally set to premiere in November of 2020, Sony delayed production of the film due to the coronavirus and will now release The Man From Toronto in theaters on January 14, 2022.

What is The Man From Toronto?

In the vein of classic “wrong man” thrillers like North By Northwest and modern riffs like Date Night, The Man From Toronto is a mistaken identity film about what happens when a New York City screw-up is mistaken for the world’s deadliest assassin, who is known by the nickname “the Man From Toronto.” The two are mistaken for each other at an Airbnb, and with deadly killers hot on their tail, they must team up to save the day.

The Man From Toronto Director, Crew, and More

This film is being directed by Patrick Hughes, the filmmaker behind Red Hill, The Expendables 3, and the two Hitman’s Bodyguard movies. Robbie Fox, who wrote the story for the 1990s Pauly Shore movie In the Army Now, cooked up this film’s story with Jason Blumenthal whose only other writing credit is creating the story for the 1990s Pauly Shore movie Bio-Dome (weird!). Fox also wrote the screenplay. Rob Hardy, who shot films like Ex Machina, Annihilation, and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, as well as every episode of the FX sci-fi series Devs, is serving as the cinematographer, and Game of Thrones and Westworld alum Ramin Djawadi is composing the score. Blumenthal is producing alongside Steve Tisch and Todd Black.

The Man From Toronto Cast

Jason Statham (Crank, Furious 7) was originally set to play the title character but left the project a few weeks before filming after clashing with the producers over the movie’s tone and rating. Statham reportedly wanted the film to be rated R while the studio wanted a more family-friendly PG-13 rating. He’s been replaced by Woody Harrelson (they’re both bald, so yes, this is clearly a perfect choice), and Harrelson will star opposite Kevin Hart, who plays the screw-up who is mistaken for the assassin. Kaley Cuoco, Pierson Fodé, Jasmine Mathews, Ellen Barkin, Lela Loren, Kate Drummond, and Tomohisa Yamashita round out the rest of the cast.