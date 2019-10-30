Sony dropped a lot of dough on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and they want to make sure they get their money’s worth. They’re angling Quentin Tarantino‘s hit for awards season glory, and that means they’re going to keep the movie in the public eye. The film got a theatrical re-release last weekend with additional scenes, and now, Tarantino and stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are getting together again for your viewing pleasure. The three will take part in a moderated panel discussion to discuss the making of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and that discussion is set to be live-streamed exclusively in theaters across the country on Saturday.

Want to get the inside scoop on the making of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood? This weekend you’ll have your chance. On November 2 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time and 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, a screening of the film will be held in theaters across the country. After the screening, moviegoers will be able to watch a live-stream of Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt, and Leonardo DiCaprio taking part in a moderated Q&A about the film. The event will be live-streamed from Tarantino’s own New Beverly, and the Tarantino, DiCaprio, and Pitt are expected to discuss “the production, their reasons for wanting to make the film, and the challenges and triumphs of bringing 1969-era Hollywood to glorious life on the screen.

The event will be free for all moviegoers but will require tickets. Tickets will be distributed only at the theaters showing the event on a first-come, first-served basis. Moviegoers interested in attending the event should arrive early as tickets will be limited. The event will be exclusive to theaters and will not be streamed online.

Here’s a list of theaters showing the event:

Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Theatre

603 E Liberty Street

Atlanta

Regal Hollywood 24 Chamblee

3265 NE Expressway Access

Austin

Alamo Ritz

320 E 6th Street

Bethesda, MD

Arclight Bethesda 16

7101 Democracy Blvd

Chicago

Arclight Lincoln Park 14

1500 North Clybourn

Dallas

Texas Theatre

231 W Jefferson Blvd

Los Angeles, CA

New Beverly Cinema

7165 Beverly Blvd

Los Angeles, CA (Sherman Oaks)

Arclight Galleria Sherman Oaks 16

15301 Ventura Blvd

Montreal

Mega-Plex Marché Central 18

901 Crémazie Ouest

New York (Manhattan)

**Start time at 6:15 p.m. ET at this location only**

**Q&A to be followed by the film at this location**

Regal Essex Crossing 14

129 Delancey Street

New York (Yonkers)

Alamo Yonkers 6

2548 Central Park Ave

Philadelphia (Oaks, PA)

Regal Marketplace @ Oaks Stadium 24

180 Mill Road

Portland (Vancouver, WA)

Regal Cascade 16

1101 ESE 160th Ave

San Diego

Arclight La Jolla 14

4425 La Jolla Village Drive

San Francisco

Alamo New Mission

2550 Mission Street

San Francisco (San Rafael, CA)

Christopher B Smith Rafael Film Center

1118 4th Ave

Seattle

Regal Meridian Cinemas 16

1501 Seventh Ave

Toronto

Shangri-La Hotel Toronto

188 University Avenue

Vancouver

Red Queen

Sony Pictures Imageworks

500-725 Granville Street