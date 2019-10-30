You Can Watch Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Brad Pitt Talk ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Live in Theaters This Weekend
Posted on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
Sony dropped a lot of dough on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and they want to make sure they get their money’s worth. They’re angling Quentin Tarantino‘s hit for awards season glory, and that means they’re going to keep the movie in the public eye. The film got a theatrical re-release last weekend with additional scenes, and now, Tarantino and stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are getting together again for your viewing pleasure. The three will take part in a moderated panel discussion to discuss the making of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and that discussion is set to be live-streamed exclusively in theaters across the country on Saturday.
Want to get the inside scoop on the making of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood? This weekend you’ll have your chance. On November 2 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time and 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, a screening of the film will be held in theaters across the country. After the screening, moviegoers will be able to watch a live-stream of Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt, and Leonardo DiCaprio taking part in a moderated Q&A about the film. The event will be live-streamed from Tarantino’s own New Beverly, and the Tarantino, DiCaprio, and Pitt are expected to discuss “the production, their reasons for wanting to make the film, and the challenges and triumphs of bringing 1969-era Hollywood to glorious life on the screen.
The event will be free for all moviegoers but will require tickets. Tickets will be distributed only at the theaters showing the event on a first-come, first-served basis. Moviegoers interested in attending the event should arrive early as tickets will be limited. The event will be exclusive to theaters and will not be streamed online.
Here’s a list of theaters showing the event:
Ann Arbor, MI
Michigan Theatre
603 E Liberty Street
Atlanta
Regal Hollywood 24 Chamblee
3265 NE Expressway Access
Austin
Alamo Ritz
320 E 6th Street
Bethesda, MD
Arclight Bethesda 16
7101 Democracy Blvd
Chicago
Arclight Lincoln Park 14
1500 North Clybourn
Dallas
Texas Theatre
231 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA
New Beverly Cinema
7165 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA (Sherman Oaks)
Arclight Galleria Sherman Oaks 16
15301 Ventura Blvd
Montreal
Mega-Plex Marché Central 18
901 Crémazie Ouest
New York (Manhattan)
**Start time at 6:15 p.m. ET at this location only**
**Q&A to be followed by the film at this location**
Regal Essex Crossing 14
129 Delancey Street
New York (Yonkers)
Alamo Yonkers 6
2548 Central Park Ave
Philadelphia (Oaks, PA)
Regal Marketplace @ Oaks Stadium 24
180 Mill Road
Portland (Vancouver, WA)
Regal Cascade 16
1101 ESE 160th Ave
San Diego
Arclight La Jolla 14
4425 La Jolla Village Drive
San Francisco
Alamo New Mission
2550 Mission Street
San Francisco (San Rafael, CA)
Christopher B Smith Rafael Film Center
1118 4th Ave
Seattle
Regal Meridian Cinemas 16
1501 Seventh Ave
Toronto
Shangri-La Hotel Toronto
188 University Avenue
Vancouver
Red Queen
Sony Pictures Imageworks
500-725 Granville Street
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age. Written and Directed by Quentin Tarantino. Produced by David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino. Georgia Kacandes, YU Dong and Jeffrey Chan serve as executive producers. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Al Pacino.