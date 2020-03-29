For years, we’ve been talking about how Hollywood doesn’t make the same kinds of movies that it used to, but Netflix seems determined not to let those older, previously-successful templates disappear completely. In recent years, the streaming service has ushered in a rom-com resurgence and breathed life back into the mid-budget action thriller, and now it looks like they’re resurrecting both the kid-centric fantasy and the family-friendly sports movie at the same time with The Main Event, in which a young boy finds a magical wrestling mask and becomes a WWE superstar. Check out the trailer below.

The Main Event Trailer

Watching a trailer like this feel like looking back into another era of Hollywood – an era where films like Rookie of the Year, The Big Green, and The Mighty Ducks were still seen as viable money-making ventures for major studios. Infusing a sports movie with fantasy has been done before – Collider reminded me of the basketball movie Like Mike, which I hadn’t thought about since it came out in 2002 – and there seem to be plenty of “give the bullies a taste of their own medicine” moments which were staples of those kid-centric films from years long past.

The Main Event is directed by Jay Karas, who’s helmed episodes of Workaholics, Parks and Recreation, Superstore, and more, but may be even better known for directing comedy specials for comedians like Adam Devine, Demetri Martin, Bill Burr, Ali Wong, Eddie Griffin, Jeff Ross, D.L. Hughley, Larry Wilmore, and Tom Green. And I always love seeing Adam Pally (Happy Endings) and Ken Marino (Party Down) pop up in things, so we’ll have to see if the two of them can make the most of their screen time here.

Here is the film’s official description:

After discovering a magical mask, an 11-year-old boy enters a competition to become the next WWE superstar. When 11-year-old Leo Thompson (Seth Carr) discovers a magical wrestling mask that grants him super strength, he uses it to enter a WWE competition. With the support of his grandmother (Tichina Arnold), Leo will do whatever it takes to achieve his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar. Can one kid win it all, in the face of epic challengers in the ring? Directed by Jay Karas, THE MAIN EVENT co-stars Adam Pally, Ken Marino, and features WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, The Miz and Sheamus.

The Main Event hits Netflix on April 10, 2020.